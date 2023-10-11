HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ATHLETICS | Services’ Manikanta eclipses 100m National record with a perfectly run race

62nd National Open athletics championships | Maharashtra’s Dinesh claims men’s 10,000m gold while the women’s title goes to Himachal Pradesh’s Seema

October 11, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ashwin Achal
H.H. Manikanta

H.H. Manikanta | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

H.H. Manikanta broke the men’s 100m National record with a fine performance in the 62nd National Open athletics championships at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Wednesday. 

In the semifinal heats round, Manikanta seared past the finish line with a timing of 10.23s, erasing the previous mark set by Amiya Mallick (10.26s) in 2016. Odisha’s Mallick, incidentally, was in the heats alongside Manikanta on Wednesday, and finished fourth (10.58s). 

Services’ Manikanta ran the perfect race, pulling away from the field early before finishing strongly. The 21-year-old stated that the National 100m record was something he always aspired for. “I had expectations to break the record in this event. However, I thought I would get the timing in the final, not the semifinal,” Manikanta told The Hindu

Manikanta hails from Udupi (Karnataka), and joined the Indian Army in 2020. Manikanta explained that he did not make any changes to his training routine before this event, and that the record milestone was simply a product of hard work. 

Manikanta will next compete in the final round here on Thursday. 

In the men’s 10,000m, Maharashtra’s Dinesh claimed gold with a timing of 29:10.11s. In the women’s 10,000m, Seema (33:26.90s) from Himachal Pradesh took top honours. 

In the women’s hammer throw, All India Police Sports Control Board’s Anmol Kaur (60.19m) won gold. 

Related Topics

athletics, track and field / athletics / national championship / national tournament / Bangalore / Karnataka / Maharashtra / sport / sports event / regional championship / Orissa

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.