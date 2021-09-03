Athletics | Krishan breaks Jinson’s 800m record

Asian Games champion Tajinderpal takes shot put gold

Army’s Krishan Kumar, the National inter-State champion, broke international Jinson Johnson’s 800m meet record as he won the gold with a personal best 1:48.02s in the 70th Services athletics championships at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

It was the fastest time by an Indian in the two-lapper this year.

The four-day meet, which began on Thursday, attracted some top names including Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor who won the shot put with 18.07m. Tajinderpal, who was in action at the recent Tokyo Olympics, holds the national record with 21.49m.

Ajmal sparkles

Meanwhile sprinter Muhammed Ajmal clocked an impressive 46.91s while winning the gold on his 400m debut on Friday.

“I could not train the last two years because of the coronavirus lockdown. And now, I think I need to look at the 400m seriously,” Ajmal, who hails from Palakkad, told The Hindu from Bhubaneswar. He had won the 200m earlier.

Meanwhile S. Siva, the pole vault national record holder (5.30m) who had also been out of action the last two years, won the gold with 5.20m, the best by an Indian this year.

And discus thrower Gagandeep Singh, who won the bronze at the inter-State Nationals, improved his personal best by more by one and half metres while winning the gold with a meet record.

The gold medallists:

Men: 200m: Muhammed Ajmal (Navy) 21.24s. 400m: Muhammed Ajmal (Navy) 46.91s; 800m: Krishan Kumar (Army) 1:48.02s (MR, OR: Jinson Johnson’s 1:48.11).

5000m: Karthik Kumar (Army) 14:16.15s; 110m hurdles: T.S. Bhatia (AF) 14.37s; Pole vault: S. Siva (Army) 5.20m.

Discus throw: Gagandeep Singh (Navy) 58.26m MR, OR 58.17 by Dharmaraj Yadav; Shot put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Navy) 18.07m.

20km race walk: Devender Singh (Army) 1:32.24s. 50km race walk: Resham Midhun (Army) 4:30.02s.