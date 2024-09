Athletics | Jyoti, Manna and Nayak set new meet records

Jyoti (javelin), Tushar Kanti Manna (400m) and Jashbir Nayak (decathlon) set new meet records in the Indian Open under-23 athletics meet at the Patliputra Sports Complex here on Sunday.

Jyoti comfortably threw farther than her previous mark of 52.77m in all her six attempts. Her fifth — 58.49m — was the best.

Jyoti and her training mate Deepika repeated their 1-2 finish from last year.

Manna, competing in the 400m since January, recorded a convincing win with an impressive personal best of 45.92s while Nayak amassed 7065 points to smash the previous record.

Abhimanyu (men’s discus, 53.66m) and Gobika K. and Payal Jamod (women’s high jump, 1.76m) equalled meet records.

Olympian Ankita Dhyani, who featured in 5000m in Paris, clocked 10:17.25 to win her debut 3000m steeplechase competition.

Animesh Kujur’s late charge helped him claim the 100m crown with 10.40 even as National record holder Manikanta Hoblidhar finished fourth with 10.68.

The results (finals): Men: 100m: 1. Animesh Kujur (Odi) 10.40, 2. Govind Kumar (Chd) 10.61, 3. Tamil Arasu (TN) 10.66; 400m: 1. Tushar Kanti Manna (Del) 45.92 (NMR, Old, Ayush Dabas, 46.58, 2021), 2. Rince Joseph (Ker) 46.71, 3. Vishal T.K. (TN) 46.77; 1500m: 1. Sakir (Har) 3:48.21, 2. Gaurav Panchal (Har) 3:49.10, 3. Arjun Waskale (MP) 3:50.36; 110m hurdles: 1. A. Graceson Jeeva (Odi) 14.49, 2. Rathish (TN) 14.56, 3. Shubham Singh Rawat (Del) 14.58; 3000m steeplechase: 1. Suraj Pal (UP) 9:00.52, 2. Parveen Kumar (Har) 9:11.11, 3. Vishnu Kumar (Raj) 9:13.97; 20km race walk: 1. Sachin Bohra (Utk) 1:28:51.58, 2. Khangembam Pilot (Man) 1:28:51.94, 3. Gaurav Kumar (UP) 1:32:48.34; Discus: 1. Abhimanyu (Har) 53.66m, 2. Shubhkarman Singh (Pun) 52.34m, 3. Nagendra Annappa (Kar) 51.98m; Decathlon: 1. Jashbir Nayak (Odi) 7065 (NMR, Old, Y. Sharma, 6975, 2021), 2. Logeshkumaar A.S. (TN) 6525, 3. Rathod Lokesh Damu (Kar) 6440.

Women: 100m: 1. Sudeshna Shivankar (Mah) 11.76, 2. Tamanna (Har) 11.98, 3. Angel Silvia (TN) 11.98; 3000m steeplechase: 1. Ankita Dhyani (Utk) 10:17.25, 2. Vandana Mori (Guj) 10:28.13, 3. Sonam (Del) 10:30.29; 20km race walk: 1. Reshma Patel (UP) 1:44:37.39, 2. Nikita Lamba (Raj) 1:45:00.72, 3. Pramila Sajjanwar (MP) 1:45:06.73; High jump: 1. Gobika K. (TN) 1.76m, 2. Payal Jamod (Guj) 1.76m, 3. Pallavi Patil (Kar) 1.72m; Javelin: 1. Jyoti (Har) 58.49m (NMR, Old, Jyoti, 52.77m, 2023), 2. Deepika (Har) 54.71m, 3. Shakshi Sharma (UP) 45.27m.

