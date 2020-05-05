Athletics | JSW CEO looks at the positives

The lockdown has forced the sporting fraternity to innovate and utilise the time constructively.

Emphasising this, Mustafa Ghouse, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JSW Sports, informed that the athletes at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Vijayanagar have been continuing to train, though with restrictions.

“This situation also brings opportunities to innovate, bring newer fan experiences, reach out to more diverse groups, prioritise athletes’ physical and mental health, and take sport forward,” said Ghouse.

“We have organised multiple sessions on nutrition, psychology, training and physiotherapy and rehabilitation for our athletes stuck at home or in National camps with limited opportunities to train,” he said.

Collaboration

There has also been a collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the National federations in this regard. “Adversity is the best teacher. I am positive that our experiences and learning during this period of hardship will strengthen our resolve to use sport to unite us and help Indian sport reach greater heights,” said Ghouse.