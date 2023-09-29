Athletics Federation of India to start 20 national camps across the country 

September 29, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

With an aim to broaden the training base across the country and to increase the number of athletes at camps, the Athletics Federation of India has decided to decentralise national coaching camps from next year. And there will be 20 camps coming up across the country.

The three major national camps, for elite athletes preparing for next year’s Paris Olympics, will continue at Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Patiala. These three camps will focus on the seven main disciplines - javelin throw, 3000m steeple chase, 4x400m relay and race walk (all in men’s and women’s sections), shot put, long jump and triple jump (only men).

“We have a bright chance of podium in these disciplines at the Olympic Games. Hence, we don’t want to break the rhythm of the core group of athletes in the above seven disciplines,” said Adille Sumariwalla, the AFI president.

“The decision to decentralise national camps was taken during the AFI’s Special General Meeting held virtually on Thursday,” said Sumariwalla who is also a vice president of World Athletics.

“More pockets of coaching camps across the country will strengthen the infrastructure and broaden the training base.”

Normally, over 100 athletes are shortlisted for national camps in preparation for major competitions, including the Asian Games. The new plan is likely to take the number of athletes at the national camps to over 400. Each training centre could have around 50 athletes.

The AFI will constitute a panel that will prepare a draft to oversee the functioning of the camps spread across the nation.

