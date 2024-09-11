Athletics Federation of India to restructure domestic competition

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has plans to restructure the domestic competition and qualification system for major international events from the new (2025) season, AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

“To qualify for major international events the athletes will have to compete in a certain number of domestic competitions to earn valuable points,” Sumariwalla said.

The 2025 Asian Athletics Championships and World Athletics Championships are two major events next year. The AFI president said athletes, after qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, weren’t able to sustain their performance. “There was a sudden decline in the performance in Paris. The athletes should have clocked a personal best or advanced to the final of their respective events,” he said.

Sumariwalla said emphasis will be on regional competitions from the next calendar year. “The athletes will get more opportunity to compete close to their homes. There is a plan to have at least 30 domestic competitions from next season.”

Due to decentralisation of the national camps, Sumariwalla said there will be no national preparatory camps ahead of international meets. “The athletes will train at regional centres and places of their choice,” he said.

Lalit Bhanot, president of South Asian Athletics Federation, said SAAF has plans to conduct the South Asian senior meet in Ranchi in October and a cross country event in Pakistan. “As for the cross country, the dates will be known later because Pakistan has suggested some dates which we have asked for some amendment,” he said.

Bhanot admitted that the South Asian junior meets have not been held in a regular manner, and said he has plans to streamline it. “We are now trying to streamline it that it will be held if not every year, at least every alternate year.”