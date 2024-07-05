India will field a 28-member athletics squad at the Paris Olympics headlined by Neeraj Chopra in javelin throw.

The Athletics Federation of India announced the squad on July 4 with no surprises, including all those who have either achieved the qualifying standard or made the cut through world rankings. The only name missing was long jumper Jeswin Aldrin, who was expected to be included in pace of an injured Murali Sreeshankar.

Sreeshankar’s withdrawal is expected to see Jeswin climb to 32nd and make the Olympics list but the AFI clarified that Jeswin, currently ranked 33rd, will have to wait till the final rankings list is updated on Sunday.

Apart from javelin throw, India will have two entries in triple jump as well. Quartermiler Kiran Pahal, who qualified at the recent Inter-State Championships and was surprisingly fielded by the AFI in a last-ditch attempt to qualify in the mixed relay as well, has not been named for the women’s relay team.

The squad:

Men: Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase), Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena (javelin throw), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Praveen Chithravel, Abulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Sarvesh Kushare (high jump), Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bisht (20km race walk), Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh, Mijo Chacko Kurian (4x400m relay), Suraj Panwar (race walk mixed marathon).

Women: Kiran Pahal (400m), Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase and 5000m). Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Annu Rani (javelin throw), Abha Khatua (shot put), Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR, Prachi (4x400m relay), Priyanka Goswami (20km race walk/ race walk mixed marathon).