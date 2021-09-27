Athletics | Deeksha getting better and better

K.M. Deeksha leads K.M. Chanda.

She stuns Chanda for the 1500m gold

K.M. Deeksha has improved her personal best every time she ran the 1500m this year. The 22-year-old from Madhya Pradesh ran another memorable race in the first National under-23 athletics championships, shocking National Open silver medallist K.M. Chanda for the gold, here on Monday.

Deeksha stayed in Chanda’s shadow for a good part before striking on the home stretch. She had opened the year with a personal best 4:36.42s in March and now has brought it down to 4:14.02s, an improvement of 22s over a six-month period.

It was also the second best time by an Indian woman this year, behind Harmilan Bains’ National record 4:05.39s which came in Warangal. Chanda also clocked a PB while taking silver.

Ajeet triumphs

Gujarat’s Ajeet Kumar took the men’s 1500m title. Pole vaulter Parshant Kanhiya equalled his personal best (5.10m) for his triumph.

Delhi’s Taranjeet Kaur was the fastest of the qualifiers to the women’s 100m final and Tamil Nadu’s Sherin Abdul Gafoor topped the women’s long jump qualification round with 6.36m.

The results (finals): Men: 1500m: 1. Ajeet Kumar (Guj) 3:47.31s, 2. Harendra Kumar (Del) 3:49.30, 3. Prince Kumar (U.P.) 3:51.88. 5000m: 1. Adesh Yadav (Mah) 14:12.36s, 2. Prince Kumar (U.P.) 14:17.37, 3. Ajay (Har) 14:21.44. Pole Vault: 1. Prashant Kanhaiya (Har) 5.10m, 2. A.K. Siddharth (Ker) 4.85, 3. Amit (Raj) 4.85.

Women: 1500m: 1. K.M. Deeksha (M.P.) 4:14.02s, 2. K.M. Chanda (Del) 4:15.08, 3. Radha (Utk) 4:31.98. 5000m: 1. Komal C. Jagdale (Mah) 16:03.53, 2. Sonika (Har) 17:00.46, 3. Badho (Har) 17:40.41. Shot put: 1. Kiran Baliyan (U.P.) 16.11m, 2. Kachnar Chaudhary (Raj) 14.71, 3. Ambika (Kar) 14.21.