HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ATHLETICS | Ashton Eaton lets in on how to breach the 9000 point mark in decathlon

I think I was able to do it because I didn’t mind going to training and wanted to get better, says the two-time Olympic and World indoor and outdoor champion

October 12, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - New Delhi

Uthra Ganesan
USA’s Ashton Eaton reacts in the men’s decathlon discus throw during the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 18, 2016.

USA’s Ashton Eaton reacts in the men’s decathlon discus throw during the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 18, 2016. | Photo Credit: AFP

A national record under his belt, Tejaswin Shankar spoke during the Asian Games recently about how the decathlon was not just an event but an entire experience that tests yourself both mentally and physically. He also spoke about how the 8000-point mark was a challenge he was yet to complete.

As the only person to go far beyond that and cross the 9,000-point mark twice — and one of only three men to ever do it — Ashton Eaton makes it sound simple. “I would say ‘do another one, try again’. But that’s the truth, because you improve so much every time you do a decathlon that by the time you do another, you are so much better,” Eaton told The Hindu during an interaction on Thursday.

In town as the international brand ambassador for Sunday’s Delhi Half Marathon, Eaton explained how the decathlon was different from single events and the mindset required to excel in 10 different track & field events spread across two days.

“It takes a lot of training but more than that, it takes a mindset. I think I was able to do it because I didn’t mind going to training and wanted to get better. But you also have to deal with a situation that sometimes, you may not improve. The highest I jumped was in 2012 (2.11m) and I never got better, so that’s four years of not improving.

“But the thing about decathlon is, there are other things you can improve in. You have to be okay with never reaching your full potential in one event but overall, you can put it all together to get something. It is a game of margins — you try to keep it to a minimum or increase for yourself. It’s important to be tactically aware to push that margin,” he added.

USA’s Ashton Eaton competes in a heat of the men’s 60m hurdles of the heptathlon during the World Indoor Athletics Championships, Saturday, March 19, 2016, in Portland, USA.

USA’s Ashton Eaton competes in a heat of the men’s 60m hurdles of the heptathlon during the World Indoor Athletics Championships, Saturday, March 19, 2016, in Portland, USA. | Photo Credit: AP

The two-time Olympic and World indoor and outdoor champion, Eaton quit at the peak of his career in 2016, having defended his title at Rio and still only 29.

“There were a few reasons — one, I was getting interested in other things in the world and thought I was getting older, so I had to get started right away. Two, I was getting injured a lot more without knowing why, that was my body signalling to me. Also, I saw a lot of athletes I admire limp across or not finish their last race. I had a choice of doing it on my terms.”

Related Topics

Summer Asian Games / athletics, track and field / athletics / sport / sports event / world championship / international tournament / regional championship / Olympics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.