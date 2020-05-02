Athletics | AFI targets September return

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is officially targeting a return to action by September even as the tenure of its office-bearers was extended till physical elections could be held when situation becomes conducive.

The AFI held its Special General Meeting via videoconferencing on Saturday to take stock of the road ahead in terms of planning and preparation of events and athletes. The extension of tenure had already been approved by AFI members earlier and was ratified during the SGM. AFI president Adille Sumariwalla was authorised to decide on fresh date of AGM and elections.

Prospective calendar

High Performance Director Volker Hermann, Chief Coach Bahadur Singh and Deputy Chief Coach Radhakrishnan Nair shared a prospective competition calendar, assuming resumption of domestic events in September.

“We had planned for competition in two phases but have had to draw up in one, delayed phase,” AFI Planning Committee chairman Lalit Bhanot said. IOA president Narinder Batra, attending the meeting, assured the AFI of support in securing contract extensions for overseas coaches and support staff.

The meeting also saw tributes paid to legendary coach Joginder Singh Saini, who passed away on March 1, and Sumariwalla announcing an online pre-Level 1 coaching module to provide proper guidance to parents and coaches of young athletes and avoid over-training and burnout.