India wins gold in girls medley relay

Sports Bureau

May 01, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated May 02, 2023 09:54 am IST

After winning the girls’ 400m gold earlier, Rezoana Mallick Heena claimed the 200m silver and helped India take the medley relay gold in the fifth Asian under-18 athletics championships which concluded in Tashkent on Sunday.

The results (Indian medal performances only):

Boys: 200m: 3 Abhay Singh (21.39s). 400m hurdles: 2. Bapi Hansda (51.38s). 2,000m steeplechase: 2. Sumit Rathee (5:58.69s). Discus: 2. Ritik (54.03m).

Medley relay: 2. India (1:52.96s).

Girls: 200m: 2. Rezoana Mallick Heena (24.38s). Shot put: 3. Anupriya Valliyot Sasi (16.37m). Heptathlon: 2. Mohur Mukherjee (4862 pts). Medley relay: 1. India (Mohur Mukherjee, Abinaya Rataratan, Shireen Ahluwalia, Rezoana Maluck Heena) 2:11.21s.

