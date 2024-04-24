ADVERTISEMENT

ASIAN U-20 ATHLETICS | Deepanshu and Rohan make it a 1-2 in javelin

April 24, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - DUBAI

Sports Bureau

Deepanshu Sharma (middle) and Rohan Yadav (left) who won the gold and silver In men’s javelin throw, at the medals ceremony.

Deepanshu Sharma and Rohan Yadav brought a gold and silver in the men’s javelin throw at the Asian under-20 athletics championships in Dubai on Wednesday.

While Deepanshu threw a distance of 70.29m, his Uttar Pradesh State-mate Rohan had a best of 70.03m.

Priyanshu, also from UP, came close to winning another gold in the men’s 1500m, but he was beaten at the finish by Qatar’s Aitoulghazi. His silver came with a time of 3:50.85s.

India won another silver, through Ritik (52.23m) in the men’s discus throw

Meanwhile Prachi Ankush Devkar finished fourth in the women’s 3000m while Laxita Vinod Sandliea and Tanvi Malik progressed to the women’s 800m final after the heats.

Anushka Dattatray Kumbhar and Sai Sangeetha Dodla also entered the medal round in the women’s 400m and while male quartermiler Aman Choudhary also made the final.

Strangely, Aman had been named only in the 4x400m relay in the Indian team list announced on Tuesday.

Qatar’s Aitoulghazi beating India’s Priyanshu for the men’s 1500m gold.

Bapi Hansda, the country’s fastest junior this year, and P. Abiram who were supposed to run the individual 400m did not figure in the startlist. According to sources, Hansda could not travel with the team because of passport issues and efforts are being made to ensure that he reaches Dubai at least for the 4x400m relay.

Adille Sumariwalla, the AFI president who is currently in Dubai, and chief junior national coach N. Ramesh could not be contacted for their version on the Hansda issue.

