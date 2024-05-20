ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Relays: Indian mixed 4x400m team sets National record

Published - May 20, 2024 09:46 pm IST - BANGKOK

The timing puts India in the 21st place in the Road to Paris list of World Athletics while the aim was to be either in the 15th or 16th spot

PTI

Creditable foray: The quartet of Amoj Jacob, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Muhammed Ajmal, and Subha Venkatesan with its reward.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s mixed 4x400 relay team set a National record while winning the gold medal at the inaugural edition of Asian Relay Championships here on Monday but missed the target of entering the Paris Olympics qualification bracket.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quartet of Muhammed Ajmal, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Amoj Jacob and Subha Venkatesan clocked 3 minutes 14.12 to better the 3:14.34 time that was clocked by the Indian team while winning silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

Sri Lanka finished second with a time of 3:17.00 while Vietnam was third with 3:18.45.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday’s timing will put India in the 21st place — from earlier 23rd — in the Road to Paris list of World Athletics while the aim was to be either in the 15th or 16th spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Difficult position

India, thus, is in a difficult position to make the Olympics cut as only sixteen teams will compete in the mixed 4x400m relay event in Paris.

India will compete in the 4x400m relay races on Day 2 on Tuesday

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US