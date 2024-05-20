Asian Relays: Indian mixed 4x400m team sets National record

India’s mixed 4x400 relay team set a National record while winning the gold medal at the inaugural edition of Asian Relay Championships here on Monday but missed the target of entering the Paris Olympics qualification bracket.

The quartet of Muhammed Ajmal, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Amoj Jacob and Subha Venkatesan clocked 3 minutes 14.12 to better the 3:14.34 time that was clocked by the Indian team while winning silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

Sri Lanka finished second with a time of 3:17.00 while Vietnam was third with 3:18.45.

Monday’s timing will put India in the 21st place — from earlier 23rd — in the Road to Paris list of World Athletics while the aim was to be either in the 15th or 16th spot.

Difficult position

India, thus, is in a difficult position to make the Olympics cut as only sixteen teams will compete in the mixed 4x400m relay event in Paris.

India will compete in the 4x400m relay races on Day 2 on Tuesday

