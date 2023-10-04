ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Games | India wins gold in men’s 4x400 relay

October 04, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST

Harmilan Bains and Avinash Sable won a silver medal each in women’s 800m and men’s 5000m respectively

PTI

Team India takes a selfie as they celebrate after winning the men’s 4x400-metre relay final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on October 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Indian quartet of Anas Muhammed Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh sealed the gold for India in the men’s 4x400m relay with a timing of 3:01.58.

Indian quartet of Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Mishra, Prachi and Subha Venkatesan also claimed a silver in women’s 4x400m relay.

ALSO READ
Asian Games 2023 | India medal tally and full list of winners

The India quartet came up with an effort of 3:27.85 to finish second, while Bahrain dished out a Games record effort of 3:27:65 to claim the top position, while Sri Lanka won the bronze with a timing of 3:30:88.

It was third silver of the day for India in athletics.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Harmilan Bains and Avinash Sable won a silver medal each in women’s 800m and men’s 5000m respectively.

While Harmilan clocked an impressive timing of 2:03.75 to bag the silver, Sable produced an effort of 13:21.09.

Earlier in the day, Indian race walkers Manju Rani and Ram Baboo won the bronze medal in the inaugural 35km mixed team event.

In men’s high jump, Anil Kushare season best jump of 2.26m but it was not enough as he missed a medal, finising at the fourth spot. He needed to clear the 2.29m mark to stay in the fight for a medal.

Jesse Sandesh produced a jump of 2.19m to finish 9th.

India’s Sheena Varkey Nellickal finishes sixth in the Women’s Triple Jump final with a throw of 13.34m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

sport / athletics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US