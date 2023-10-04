HamberMenu
Asian Games | India wins gold in men’s 4x400 relay

Harmilan Bains and Avinash Sable won a silver medal each in women’s 800m and men’s 5000m respectively

October 04, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST

PTI
Team India takes a selfie as they celebrate after winning the men’s 4x400-metre relay final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on October 4, 2023.

Team India takes a selfie as they celebrate after winning the men’s 4x400-metre relay final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on October 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Indian quartet of Anas Muhammed Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh sealed the gold for India in the men’s 4x400m relay with a timing of 3:01.58.

Indian quartet of Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Mishra, Prachi and Subha Venkatesan also claimed a silver in women’s 4x400m relay.

ALSO READ
Asian Games 2023 | India medal tally and full list of winners

The India quartet came up with an effort of 3:27.85 to finish second, while Bahrain dished out a Games record effort of 3:27:65 to claim the top position, while Sri Lanka won the bronze with a timing of 3:30:88.

It was third silver of the day for India in athletics.

Harmilan Bains and Avinash Sable won a silver medal each in women’s 800m and men’s 5000m respectively.

While Harmilan clocked an impressive timing of 2:03.75 to bag the silver, Sable produced an effort of 13:21.09.

Earlier in the day, Indian race walkers Manju Rani and Ram Baboo won the bronze medal in the inaugural 35km mixed team event.

In men’s high jump, Anil Kushare season best jump of 2.26m but it was not enough as he missed a medal, finising at the fourth spot. He needed to clear the 2.29m mark to stay in the fight for a medal.

Jesse Sandesh produced a jump of 2.19m to finish 9th.

India’s Sheena Varkey Nellickal finishes sixth in the Women’s Triple Jump final with a throw of 13.34m.

