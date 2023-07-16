Asian Athletics meet: India finishes third with 27 medals as Abha Khatua breaks national record to win silver in shot put

July 16, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Bangkok

Unheralded Abha Khatua equalled shot put national record while finishing second in a surprise performance while Jyothi Yarraji and Parul Chaudhary clinched their second medals — both silver — as India ended their campaign with 27 medals at the Asian Athletics Championships campaign at third spot in Bangkok

The 28-year-old Khatua made a huge improvement of nearly a metre — 93 cm — from her earlier lifetime best of 17.13m as she sent the 4kg iron ball to a distance of 18.06m in her fourth throw to finish second behind Song Jiayuan (18.88m) of China. Her second-best throw of the day was 17.10m.

Veteran Manpreet Kaur, whose national record Khatua equalled on Sunday, took the bronze with a first-round throw of 17m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from six gold medals, India also won 12 silver and nine bronze medals.

India won 13 medals on the final day of the championship which included eight silver and five bronze medals.

In other events, 23-year-old Yarraji, who had become the first Indian to win a 100m hurdles gold in the Asian Championships on Thursday, added a 200m silver to her kitty on Sunday.

She clocked a personal best time of 23.13 seconds to finish second behind Veronica Shanti Pereira (22.70) of Singapore in the final.

Yarraji's earlier personal best was the 23.29 seconds which she had clocked in the semifinals. She had won gold in the Federation Cup in May in 23.42.

Ace Indian long-distance runner Parul Chaudhary also won her second medal of the championships with a silver in 5000m.

Chaudhary, who had won gold in 3000m steeplechase on Friday, clocked 15 minute 52.35 seconds to finish second behind Yuma Yamamoto (15:51.16) of Japan in the 5000m final.

The 28-year-old Chaudhary holds the 5000m national record of 15:10.35.

Ankita won the bronze in 16:03.33 as India secured two medals from the event.

Gulveer Singh picked up a bronze in the men's 5000m race with a time of 13 minute and 48.33 seconds.

In men's javelin throw, DP Manu added a silver with a final round throw of 81.01m.

The 23-year-old Manu, the season's second best Asian javelin thrower with 84.33m after Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, struggled to get going as he could send the iron spear beyond 80m in his final attempt. He had throws of 78.22m, 79.83m, 78.78m, 75.35m and a foul.

Japan's Roderik Genki won the gold with a fourth round throw of 83.15m.

In the men's 4x400m relay, the team of Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, Mijo Kurian Chacko and Rajesh Ramesh clocked 3 minute 1.80 seconds to finish behind Sri Lanka (3:01.56).

The women's 4x400m relay quartet of Rezoana Mallick Heena, Aishwarya Mishra, Jyothika Dandi and Subha Venkatesan picked up a bronze medal, clocking 3 minute 33.73 seconds. Vietnam won the gold in 3:32.36 while Sri Lanka took the silver with a time of 3:33.27.

Earlier, Kishan Kumar and KM Chanda clocked their personal best timings to win a silver medal each in the men's and women's 800m respectively.

Kumar clocked 1:45.88 seconds to finish second behind Abubaker H Abdalla (1:45.53) of Qatar, while Chanda crossed the finish line of the two-lap race in 2:01.58 behind MK Dissanayaka (2:00.66) of Sri Lanka.

Kumar's earlier personal best was 1:46.17, while Chanda equalled her earlier lifetime best of 2:01.58.

In the morning session, Priyanka Goswami and Vikash Singh won silver and bronze medals in the women's and men's 20km race walk events respectively.

National record holder Priyanka clocked 1 hour 34 minutes and 24 seconds to finish second in the women's 20km race walk event behind Yang Liujing (1:32:37) of China.

Yukiko Umeno of Japan took the bronze with a time of 1:36:17.

The 27-year-old Priyanka's time, though, was well outside her personal best of 1:28:45, which she had clocked in 2021.

Another Indian in the fray, Bhawna Jat finished fifth with a time of 1:38:26.

In the men's 20km event, Vikash clocked 1:29:32 to take the bronze medal. Yutaro Murayama (1:24:40) of Japan won the gold while Wang Kaihua (1:25:29) of China took the silver medal.

National record holder Akshdeep Singh did not finish the race as he was disqualified by the judges.

The 27-year-old Vikash has a personal as well as season's best time of 1:20:05. It was his first international medal.

Both Priyanka, who had won a silver in 10,000m race walk in the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Vikash have already qualified for the World Championships (August 17-29) in Budapest, Hungary, and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.