P.T. Usha, president, Indian Olympic Association (IOA), has expressed disappointment at 12 members of the IOA Executive Council (EC), writing a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), accusing her of “autocratic” behaviour.

She alleged that the accusations were intended to “malign” her leadership and undermine the efforts towards betterment of Indian sports.

The IOA president reiterated that the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) was done in January “in strict accordance with the IOA Constitution”.

She pointed out that the Nomination Committee undertook the process of selection, with the whole process recorded on video to ensure accountability and transparency.

Usha added that the CEO’s appointment was duly ratified, and she was requested to “negotiate the salary component”.

She went on to reveal that despite the appointment in January, the CEO had not been paid till date.

The IOA president concluded by saying: “I stand firm in my commitment to the values of integrity, transparency, and the upliftment of Indian sports. We will not let baseless allegations derail our mission to empower our athletes and bring glory to our country on the global stage”.

