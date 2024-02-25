GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gurindervir and Sudheshna emerge the fastest athletes

February 25, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Sports Bureau

Chandigarh University’s former National champion Gurindervir Singh and Shivaji’s Sudeshna Shivankar won the men’s and women’s 100m and emerged the fastest athletes of the Khelo India University Games athletics which began here on Sunday.

The men’s 100m final had just three athletes and Gurindervir, who did not run the final in last month’s National varsities championships in Chennai, emerged an easy winner. The women’s winner Sudheshna had taken the title at the varsities Nationals too.

The top eight finishers of the varsities Nationals automatically qualify for the Khelo India University Games but many events saw only five athletes in action today.

The results (winners only):

Men: 100m: Gurindervir Singh (Chandigarh) 10.54s. 1500m: Vikash (Chandigarh) 3:50.70s MR, OR 3:51.61. 10,000m: Rathod Arun Dhansing (Punyashlok Ahilyadev) 31:11.41s. 400m hurdles: Ruchit Mori (Swarnim Gujarat) 51.82s. Javelin: Yashvir Singh (Chandigarh) 75.66m.

Women: 100m: Sudeshna Hanmant Shivankar (Shivaji) 12.01s. 1500m: Amandeep Kaur (Panjab) 4:23.72s. 400m hurdles: Delna Philip (Kannur) 59.11s. Triple Jump: Deepanshi Singh (Lovely Professional) 12.63m. Discus : A. Anisha (Lovely Professional) 48.69m.

Mixed: 4x400m relay: Chandigarh Uni. (3:29.50s).

