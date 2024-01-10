ADVERTISEMENT

Indian team for Asian indoor athletics championships named

January 10, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST

KOCHI

Sports Bureau

Asian Games champion shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Asian champion sprint hurdler Jyothi Yarraji figure in the 15-member Indian team for the Asian indoor athletics championships to be held in Tehran from February 17 to 19.

The team:

Men: V.K. Elakkiyadasan (60m), Tejas Ashok Shirse (60m hurdles), Mohammed Afsal (800m), Ajay Kumar Saroj (1,500m), Gulveer Singh (3,000m), Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Dhanvir Singh (shot put).

Women: Jyothi Yarraji (60m hurdles), Harmilan Bains (1,500m), Ankita (3,000m), Nayana James, Shaili Singh (long jump), Pooja (high jump), Pavithra Venkatesh, Baranica Elangovan (pole vault).

