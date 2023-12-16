GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ebenyo and Biwott, the star attractions at Kolkata 25K

December 16, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOLKATA

Y. B. Sarangi

A fine mix of international and Indian athletes will try to take advantage of the flat course and fine weather conditions and set new marks in the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K here on Sunday.

While Paris 2024 will be high on the elite runners’ agenda, the race – offering a total prize purse of $100000, including $7500 each for the winners in international men and women categories and ₹2.75 lakh each for victorious Indians in men and women divisions– will test them.

Two-time World championships silver medallist and Delhi half-marathon winner Kenyan Daniel Simiyu Ebenyo, Kenyan Benard Biwott and Ethiopian Haymanot Alew will be among the top international men in the field.

Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw, the 10K world record-holder, Kenyan Betty Kibet, who has a half-marathon best of 1:06:37, Uganda’s Mercyline Chelangat, the third-place finisher here last year with 1:21:31, are among the leading international women.

Kenya’s Leonard Barsoton (1:12:49) holds the event record for men, while Bahrain’s Desi Jisa (1:21:04) owns the women’s record.

Former Asian marathon champion 35-year-old Gopi T. And Sawan Barwal, who won the bronze medal at the 2023 Asian half-marathon championship with 1:04:30, will be among the prominent Indian males.

The women’s field will be led by Ekta Rawat, who was eighth among the Indians at the Delhi half-marathon, and Reshma Kevate, who finished 19th with 34:38 at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, will be some of the top Indian women.

Avinash Sable (1:15:17) and L.Suriya (1:26:53) are the event record holders in Indian men and women’s categories.

