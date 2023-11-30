HamberMenu
Jimmy George Award for Sreeshankar

November 30, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Sreeshankar.

Sreeshankar. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

KOCHI

Olympian M. Sreeshankar, the long jump silver medallist in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, has won the 35th Jimmy George Foundation Award for the best sportsperson of Kerala.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a plaque. Jimmy George’s brothers, Jose (committee head), Robert Bobby, Sebastian and Stanley along with Olympian Anju Bobby George were the members of the award committee.

Sreeshankar, No. 4 in this year’s World long jump list, won silver medals in the Asian Games in China and Asian Championships in Thailand and also a bronze in the Paris Diamond League this year. He had won the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver in Britain and was seventh in the World Championships in the USA last year.

The award will be presented to Sreeshankar at the Jimmy George Sports Academy at Peravoor, Kannur, on December 22.

