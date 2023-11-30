November 30, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

KOCHI

Former Kerala champion Omkar Nath, a national-level sprinter and 110m hurdler, died in a bike accident at Punalur in Kollam District late on Wednesday. He was 25.

Omkar, who hails from Punalur, had won the 100m bronze at the 2020 National varsities meet and had claimed medals at the National schools and Kerala State meets earlier. He was a havildar with the Kerala Police in Thiruvananthapuram.

“He had a very helpful nature, he often went out of his way to help his friends,” said P.P. Paul who had coached Omkar for four years at the Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.