ADVERTISEMENT

Sprinter Omkar Nath killed in bike accident

November 30, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

Rayan JRStanislaus 6664

Kerala sprinter Omkar Nath who died in a bike accident at Punalur, Kollam, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

KOCHI

Former Kerala champion Omkar Nath, a national-level sprinter and 110m hurdler, died in a bike accident at Punalur in Kollam District late on Wednesday. He was 25.

Omkar, who hails from Punalur, had won the 100m bronze at the 2020 National varsities meet and had claimed medals at the National schools and Kerala State meets earlier. He was a havildar with the Kerala Police in Thiruvananthapuram.

“He had a very helpful nature, he often went out of his way to help his friends,” said P.P. Paul who had coached Omkar for four years at the Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US