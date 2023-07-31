July 31, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

Hyderabad will host India’s first International Athletic Union’s (IAU) Ageas Federation Life Insurance 50km World Championship on November 5, Nadeem Khan, the union president, said. on Monday.

Nadeem added that the meet would see the best of marathon runners from across the world, besides many Indians.

“After successfully hosting the IAU 100km Asia-Oceania Championship in Bengaluru a few days ago, we are extremely proud to bring the first ever Ultra World Championship to India. We are seeing an increasing number of runners taking up this sport and through this prestigious event, we hope to further elevate the sport in the country,” he said.

“We feel this event will usher in a revolution and also allow us to explore an untapped market.”

The competition features four categories - men and women in individual and team events - besides the Masters segment. The start and finish point will be People’s Plaza at Necklace Road.

The event will also see three other runs - 21.1 half-marathon, 10K and 5K Runs organised by NEB Sports and which will be flagged off by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and badminton coach P. Gopi Chand.

“This is a historic moment for India and we hope to create more excitement around the challenging but rewarding sport of ultra-running. The IAU 50K World Championship will give an excellent platform for the Indians to compete with international runners,” AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said in a statement.

Achala Kumar, president, Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad, which is associated with the event, hoped the event would spread the importance of staying healthy.

Race Director Nagaraj Adiga was confident the 50km Run would be the beginning of many more such events in India.

