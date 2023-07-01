HamberMenu
Silver for Seema in Kazakhstan, achieves AFI’s Asiad qualification mark

July 01, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Discus thrower Seema Punia opened her international season with a season-best 57.35m for a silver medal at the 33rd Qosanov memorial athletics meet in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Saturday.

That saw the 2014 Asian Games gold medallist, who will be 40 later this month, achieve the Athletics Federation of India’s qualification mark (57m) for this September’s Asian Games in China.

Thailand’s Subenrat Insaeng, a bronze medallist at the 2019 Asian Championship in Doha, took the gold with 59.57m.

Iran’s Farzaneh Fasihi surprised Kazakhstan’s Asian champion Olga Safronova and emerged the meet’s fastest woman, winning the 100m in a personal best 11.41s.

