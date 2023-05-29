May 29, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

Chaina (Greece)

Triple jumper T. Selva Prabhu broke Arpinder Singh’s 12-year-old junior National record while winning the gold at the Venizelia-Chania international meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour-Bronze event on Sunday. The 18-year-old, a silver medallist at last year’s under-20 Worlds, produced a personal best 16.78m (Arpinder’s OR 16.63, 2011) which carried him to the second rung in this year’s u-20 world list. The TN youngster has improved by a stunning 63cm in about 10 months. Meanwhile Jeswin Aldrin, the long jump world leader this year, was fifth in his event with 7.66m. Aldrin, according to the JSW, which supports him, is recovering from Covid. Sable 10th in Rabat Diamond League National record-holder Avinash Sable finished 10th in the 3000m steeplechase in the Diamond League in Rabat, on Sunday in 8:17.18s. It was the first time Sable was running the steeplechase this year. He had done the 5000 and 10,000m races earlier this month. Amlan clocks 10.55 for 100m In the Netherlands, Amlan Borgohain clocked 10.55s in the men’s 100m heats at the T-Meeting in Tilburg on Monday and qualified for the final. Women’s 100m hurdles national record-holder Jyothi Yarraji also made the final after clocking 11.76s in the 100m heats. However, both the Indians did not run the final. P. Muhammed Afsal was third overall after the men’s 400m heats with 48.43s. Harmilan second in 800m ‘B’ final In Britain, national 1500m record-holder Harmilan Bains was second in the women’s 800m ‘B’ final with 2.04.36s in British Milers Club Grand Prix in Manchester.