Silver for Tejaswin in Continental Tour event

May 14, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

Sports Bureau

National record-holder Tejaswin Shankar took the men’s high jump silver with 2.21m in the NACAC New Life Invitational, a World Athletics Continental Tour-Silver event, in Bahamas on Sunday.

Former World champion Donald Thomas of the Bahamas won the title with 2.26m.

Meanwhile in Havana, Indian long jump record-holder Jeswin Aldrin finished second in the sixth Prueba de Confrontacion athletics meet with a wind-assisted 8.09m (+2.8) and in the triple jump, T. Selva Prabhu won the silver with 16.43m.

