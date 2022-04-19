Special Correspondent

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has announced the entry standards for the 61st National inter-State athletics championships to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, from June 10 to 14.

Only athletes who meet the entry standards will be allowed and an athlete can take part in two individual events and relays (4x100m, 4x400m men/ women and 4x400m mixed). Each State unit can send a maximum of three entries in each event.

The National Anti-Doping Agency will conduct dope tests at the championships.

Indian Open javelin throw meet postponed

Meanwhile, the AFI has postponed the fourth Indian Open javelin throw meet at Jamshedpur, from April 23 and 24 to May 8 and 9. The last date for entries has also been extended to April 30.

The entry standards:

Men: 100m (10.75s), 200m (21.75s), 400m (47.70s), 800m (1:52.50s), 1,500m (3:52.00s), 5,000m (14:20.00s), 10,000m (30:30.00s); 110m hurdles (14.40s), 400m hurdles (52.00s); 3000m steeplechase (9:10.00s); High jump (2.05m), Pole vault (4.50m), Long jump (7.35m), Triple jump (15.50m); Shot put (17.00m), Discus throw (52.00m), Hammer throw (60.00m), Javelin throw (73.00m); Decathlon (6,000pts).

Women: 100m (12.10s); 200m (24.50s), 400m (57.00s); 800m (2:08.00s), 1,500m (4:30.00s), 5,000m (16:50.00s); 10,000m (36:00.00s); 100m hurdles (14.50s), 400m hurdles (1:05.00s); 3,000m steeple chase (11:00.00s); High jump (1.70m), Pole vault (3.50m), Long jump (5.80m), Triple jump (12.50m); Shot put (13.50m), Discus throw (45.00m), Hammer throw (52.00m), Javelin throw (45.50m); Heptathlon (4,500 pts).