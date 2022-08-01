Athletics

Arjun Waskale fails to make final

The Hindu BureauAugust 01, 2022 21:33 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 21:33 IST

Arjun Waskale finished seventh in his heat, and 26th overall, and failed to qualify for the men’s 1500m final at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships which began in Cali, Colombia, on Monday.

Waskale, the under-20 Federation Cup champion with a personal best 3:46.31s in June, clocked 3:51.10s.

He was in the first batch of the Indian team which, after a 28-hour travel, reached Cali only on Sunday evening after visa and ticket issues delayed the team’s departure.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...