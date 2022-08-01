Arjun Waskale fails to make final
Arjun Waskale finished seventh in his heat, and 26th overall, and failed to qualify for the men’s 1500m final at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships which began in Cali, Colombia, on Monday.
Waskale, the under-20 Federation Cup champion with a personal best 3:46.31s in June, clocked 3:51.10s.
He was in the first batch of the Indian team which, after a 28-hour travel, reached Cali only on Sunday evening after visa and ticket issues delayed the team’s departure.
