Athletics

Arjun Waskale fails to make final

Arjun Waskale finished seventh in his heat, and 26th overall, and failed to qualify for the men’s 1500m final at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships which began in Cali, Colombia, on Monday.

Waskale, the under-20 Federation Cup champion with a personal best 3:46.31s in June, clocked 3:51.10s.

He was in the first batch of the Indian team which, after a 28-hour travel, reached Cali only on Sunday evening after visa and ticket issues delayed the team’s departure.


