ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun Pradhan and Jyoti Gawate triumph run to glory in Kochi marathon

May 01, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KOCHI:

Stan Rayan

Arjun Pradhan winning the Kochi Marathon on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Jyoti Gawate (right) and  Ashvini Madan Jadhav made it a very close affair in the women’s section. | Photo Credit: Stan Rayan

He took to athletics and distance running at 20 after watching his Army colleagues go through their training in Ooty a couple of decades ago. Arjun Pradhan is now trying to make up for the lost years.

The 41-year-old Armyman who hails from Dehradun comfortably won the Federal Bank Kochi Marathon here on Monday, clocking 2:32.50s. Second-placed Vipul Kumar was more than three minutes behind him.

“It rained at the start but after 5km I took the lead and held it till 42km,” Arjun told The Hindu after the victory. “Humidity was a problem but I was confident of winning.”

Meanwhile, in the women’s marathon, two girls at the top of the pack were chatting almost all through the 42km event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a very close race too and in the end Maharashtra’s Jyoti Gawate pipped her State and club-mate Ashvini Madan Jadhav by seven seconds to take the title in 3:17.31s.

“We know each other well, we are both from Parbhani District and we train together. So we were chatting all through,” said Jyoti, who had won the New Delhi Marathon earlier this year.

While the 36-year-old Jyoti, who began as a middle distance runner, has won a number of marathons Ashvini is a very promising junior and has even surprised her senior teammate in a marathon earlier.

The results: Marathon: Men: 1. Arjun Pradhan (2:32.50s), 2. Vipul Kumar (2:36.07), 3. S. Vinoth Kumar (2:40.42). Women: 1. Jyoti Gawate (3:17.31s), 2. Ashvini Madan Jadhav (3:17.38), 3. T.P. Aasa (3:18.58).

Half marathon: Men: 1. Sherin Jose (1:14.36s), 2. Ankur Kumar (1:21.07), 3. C. John Paul (1:23:07). Women: 1. Reeba Anna George (1:39.38s), 2. G. Gayathri (1:47:25), 3. S. Gowri (2:00:34).

10km run: Men: 1. K. Anand Krishna (35.15s), 2. R.S. Manoj (35.49), 3. K. Ajith (36.41). Women: 1. K. Swetha (42.34s), 2. C.R. Nithya (44.14), 3. G. Arya (47:12).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US