Amoj Jacob pulls out Worlds relay team

July 03, 2022 21:09 IST

Trials for Arokia Rajiv in Patiala on Monday

Amoj Jacob, the country’s fastest quartermiler this year and the third best Asian this season, has pulled out of the men’s 4x400m relay team for the World Athletics Championships which begin in Oregon, USA, on July 15.

Jacob, who equalled his personal best 45.68s while winning the 400m at the recent inter-State Nationals in Chennai, had suffered a hamstring injury in the relay at the same championships later.

While naming Jacob in the Worlds team recently, AFI president Adille Sumariwalla had said that the quartermiler would have to undergo a fitness test to confirm his place. He had also said that in case Jacob did not regain fitness, Arokia Rajiv would be included in the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rajiv told The Hindu from Patiala on Sunday that he has been asked to attend a trial on Monday.

Aishwarya Mishra, the country’s fastest woman quartermiler this season who was disqualified for a false start at the inter-State Nationals, and young long jumper Jeswin Aldrin, the Federation Cup champion, are the others who have been called for Monday’s trials in Patiala.