Amit and Akash strike gold in Asian youth athletics

Amit Chaudhary (boys 1500m) and Akash Yadav (boys shot put) won gold on the opening day of the Asian youth athletics championships which began here on Thursday. And on Friday, Isha Rajesh Jadhav and Anushka Dattatray took the silver and bronze in the girls 400m.

The results (Indian medallists only): Boys: 1500m: 1. Amit Chaudhary (4:04.59s). Pole vault: 3. Kuldeep Kumar (4.80m). Shot put: 1. Akash Yadav (19.37m), 3. Siddharth Choudhary (19.00m).

Girls: 400m: 2. Isha Rajesh Jadhav (56.16s), 3. Anushka Dattatray (57.36). Long jump: 2. Mubssina Mohammad (5.91). Discus: 3. Nikita Kumari (44.14m).