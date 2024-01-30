GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Akshdeep betters National record; Manju Rani clinches women’s title

Top four men make the cut for Olympics; however, only three can go to Paris and the final team is expected to be decided in June

January 30, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Akshdeep broke his national record in the men’s 20km walk.

Akshdeep broke his national record in the men’s 20km walk.

Punjab’s Akshdeep Singh broke his own year-old National record as he won the men’s 20km title in race walking’s Indian Open in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Also bettering the national record was Uttarakhand’s Suraj Panwar. Akshdeep finished in 1:19:38s to retain his title while Suraj clocked 1:19:44. Tamil Nadu’s Servin (1:20:03) and Punjab’s Arshpreet Singh (1:20:04) took the next two spots.

The top four finishers bettered the Paris Olympics qualification standard of 1:20:10s. Two others, Paramjeet Singh Bisht and Vikash Singh, who achieved the Paris Olympics entry standard last year, finished in the top 10 today. However, only three can go to Paris and the final team is expected to be decided in June.

Manju Rani won the women’s title.

Manju Rani won the women’s title.

Punjab’s Manju Rani won the women’s 20km gold (1:33.00s) in the absence of National women’s record-holder Priyanka Goswami who is now training in Australia. Priyanka had qualified for Paris in 2023.

In the under-20 category, Uttarakhand’s Himanshu Kumar (Utk) won the 10km title while the junior women’s winner Aarti of Haryana broke the national record on her way to gold.

The results: Men: 20km: 1. Akshdeep Singh (Pun) 1:19:38s National record, OR own 1:19.55s, 2023, 2. Suraj Panwar (Utk) 1:19:44.00, 3. Servin (Tamil Nadu) 1:20:03.00.

Women: 20km: 1. Manju Rani (Pun) 1:33:00s, 2. Payal (Utk) 1:33:28, 3. Munita Prajapati (Utk) 1:34.14.

Under-20: 10km: Boys: 1. Himanshu Kumar (Utk) 41.11s, 2. Aditya Negi (Utk) 41.12s, 3. Roshan Kumar (Jkd) 41.28.

Girls: 10km: 1. Aarti (Har) 47:03.00 National record, OR 49:01, Mansi Negi, 2021, 2. Vaishnavi Negi (Ukd) 49:31, 3. Chakpram Naocha (Man) 51:21.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.