Ajay and Meena win 100m titles

BENGALURU

25 March 2021 23:11 IST

Uttar Pradesh’s Ajay Kumar won the 100m in 14.35s in the men’s T38 class of the National Para athletics championship here on Thursday.

In the men’s T11 1,500m event, Ankur Dhama of Haryana clinched the gold medal with a timing of 5:01.38s.

In the women’s F55 discus, Karam Jyoti of Haryana took the top spot with an effort of 20.15m.

In the T36 100m, Tamil Nadu’s V. Meena (20.64s) emerged victorious.