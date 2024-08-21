After silver at Olympics, Chopra takes field in Lausanne in bid for Diamond League title

Two weeks after winning his historic silver medal at the Paris Olympics, star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will resume action at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting on Thursday (August 22, 2024), seeking to reclaim the DL trophy at the season-ending finale next month.

Nursing a long-standing groin injury, Chopra claimed a silver in the Paris Olympics on August 8 with an 89.45m throw, having won a historic gold in the Tokyo edition of the Games three years ago.

The 26-year-old double Olympic medallist Indian confirmed his participation on Saturday (August 17, 2024) at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, leaving a decision on possible surgery after the end of the season.

Chopra was the Diamond League champion in 2022 and finished second behind Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic in the winner-take-all DL final in Eugene, USA, last year.

This season's DL finals will be held in Brussels on September 14, 2024. He needs to finish in the top six of the Diamond League meetings series standings to qualify for the season finale. There is another DL meeting — in Zurich on September 5 — which has a men's javelin throw event on its roster.

He is currently in the fourth spot with the seven points he has garnered after finishing second behind Vadlejch in the Doha Diamond League on May 10.

After a busy couple of days after the Olympic final on August 8, Chopra started training in Switzerland and is determined to finish the season on a high despite being restricted by the injury.

"I came to Switzerland for training ahead of the Diamond League. Luckily, I did not aggravate my injury, as I took extra care of that. I thought of continuing my season like most other athletes. There is one month to go until the season ends. I will go to the doctors in my free time," he had said last week.

Chopra will be up against a top-class field in Lausanne, with five of the top-six finishers in the Paris Olympics final competing. Only Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who stunned the athletics world by winning the gold with an Olympic record throw of 92.97 m, is missing.

Watch: Arshad Nadeem wins gold; Neeraj Chopra gets silver in Paris

Nadeem had finished fourth in the Paris Diamond League on July 7 with a throw of 84.21 m. That was the only DL meeting — as well as the lone event apart from the Olympics — he had taken part this season. He is currently in sixth spot in the standings with five points.

Having pushed to the fourth spot with a throw of 88.50 m in Paris after winning a silver in Tokyo, Vadlejch would be looking to maintain his form in his bid to defend the DL title.

Two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who took the bronze in the Paris Olympics with 88.54m, has been on the ascendancy after a poor last season, and he is capable of pulling off big throws, having already gone past the 90m mark in his career.

Chopra has been the most consistent javelin thrower in the last couple of seasons, before Nadeem pulled off the heist in Paris, and the Indian will start as the favorite in Lausanne on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

Also Read: Arshad Nadeem: A tale of quiet resolve behind monster 90m throws

He has been managing his groin injury since winning gold in the Budapest World Championships last year.

"The final treatment will be after the season ends. I will try to take care of it as much as possible and consult the doctors later," he said.