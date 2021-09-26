AFI’s entry standards for u-23 Nationals

KOCHI

With just two days to go for the first National under-23 championships, the Athletics Federation of India has relaxed the entry standards for a few events in the three-day meet which will be held in New Delhi from September 27 to 29.

According to the new list released on Saturday, the qualification standard for the men’s javelin throw, which attracted just four entries, has been brought down from the original 75m to 72m.

The other events where the entry standards have been revised are all in the women’s section, in the 200m (25s from 24.5s), 400m (56s from 55), 5000m (17:30.00s from 17:00.00), 10,000m (37:00.00s from 36:00.00) and 400m hurdles (1:03.00s from 1:02.00).

Request from States

“There were requests from many States to relax the entry standards, that is why changes were brought in,” said an AFI official.

The AFI has also brought in a fresh entry standards list for under-20 athletes who are keen to compete in the under-23 Nationals.

The qualification standards have been diluted further for this age group.

For example, the entry standard in men’s javelin throw for under-20 athletes is just 62m.

The complete list is available on the AFI’s website (https://indianathletics.in/)

The registration for the event has been opened again and will now close at 2 p.m. on September 26.