AFI removes Ayush Dabas from National camp
He was found in possession of syringes and needles
The Athletics Federation of India has removed young quartermiler Ayush Dabas from the National coaching camp as he was found in possession of syringes and needles in his room at the quartermilers and relay runners camp in Thiruvananthapuram early this month.
“We have a no-needle policy (to fight doping) and AFI is the first federation to adopt this policy. There were surprise checks and all rooms were checked by Sports Authority of India and AFI-designated coaches. Checks are regular,” AFI president Adille Sumariwalla told The Hindu on Tuesday.
“The checking was done on June 8 and he was asked to leave the camp on June 9.”
However Dabas, who ran a personal best 46.58s last year but who has been a second slower this season, competed in the inter-State Nationals in Chennai on June 10 and 14 and clocked 47.57s in the 400m semifinal.
