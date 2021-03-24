AFI reconstitutes selection committee

NEW DELHI

24 March 2021 03:23 IST

The Athletics Federation of India on Tuesday reconstituted the selection committees for seniors and juniors. Gurbachan Singh Randhawa will continue to chair the senior committee, while P.T. Usha has been named chairperson of the junior committee.

AFI president Adille Sumariwalla, secretary Ravinder Chaudhary, chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair and planning committee chairman Lalit Bhanot will continue to be ex-officio members of both.

The committees:

Seniors: G.S. Randhawa (chairman), Bahadur Singh Chauhan, Bahadur Singh Saggu, Uday Prabhu, Praveen Jolly, Jyotirmoyee Sikdar, Krishna Poonia and Gopal Saini.

Juniors: P.T. Usha (chairperson), Soma Biswas, Anand Menzes, Satbir Singh, Sandeep Sarkaria, Sunita Rani, Rama Chandran, Joseph Abraham, Harwant Kaur, M.D. Valsama, Kamal Ali Khan.