AFI postpones National junior inter-district athletics meet

January 04, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KOCHI:

The Athletics Federation of India and the Sports Development Authority of Bihar have postponed the 18th National junior inter-district athletics meet which was to begin at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on January 12 due to extreme cold weather and disruption in train services.

The meet will now be held at the same venue from February 10 to 12.

“The cold wave, leading to schools being closed, and disruptions in train services have forced the rescheduling of the meet,” Adille Sumariwalla, the AFI president, said.

“With approximately 6000 boys and girls from nearly 600 districts due to compete in the meet, we had to factor their safety in making the decision.”