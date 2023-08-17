Adille Sumariwalla now vice-president of World Athletics

August 17, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

Adille Sumariwalla, the president of the Athletics Federation of India, has been elected as one of the four vice-presidents of World Athletics in Budapest on Thursday.

The 65-year-old is the first Indian to be elected to the post and will now be a part of its executive board for a four-year term. The other three vice-presidents are Ximena Restrepo (re-elected), Raul Chapado and Jackson Tuwei.

Olympian Sumariwalla was elected to the World Athletics Council for the first time in 2015 and was re-elected to the body in 2019.

The elections were held at the 54th World Athletics Congress in Budapest, which will host the World Championships from Saturday, and middle distance great Sebastian Coe was elected as president of the world body for a third term. This will be Coe’s final term as President.

