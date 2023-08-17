ADVERTISEMENT

Adille Sumariwalla now vice-president of World Athletics

August 17, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Adille Sumariwalla. File | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Adille Sumariwalla, the president of the Athletics Federation of India, has been elected as one of the four vice-presidents of World Athletics in Budapest on Thursday.

The 65-year-old is the first Indian to be elected to the post and will now be a part of its executive board for a four-year term. The other three vice-presidents are Ximena Restrepo (re-elected), Raul Chapado and Jackson Tuwei.

Olympian Sumariwalla was elected to the World Athletics Council for the first time in 2015 and was re-elected to the body in 2019.

The elections were held at the 54th World Athletics Congress in Budapest, which will host the World Championships from Saturday, and middle distance great Sebastian Coe was elected as president of the world body for a third term. This will be Coe’s final term as President.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US