Abdulla takes bronze with season-best effort in World Athletics Continental Tour event

June 01, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

Athletics | Karthik Unnikrishnan opens international season with bronze

Sports Bureau

Abdulla Aboobacker. | Photo Credit: File photo: Stan Rayan

Abdulla Aboobacker, the Commonwealth Games triple jump silver medallist, produced a season-best 16.80m as he won the bronze at the Montreuil International Meeting, a World Athletics Continental Tour-Silver event, in Montreuil, France, on Wednesday.

Abdulla, the No. 3 in India’s all-time triple jump list with 17.19m which came last year, won the Federation Cup gold recently with 16.76m, his previous best this season.

Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, last year’s World Championships silver medallist and the indoor World record-holder with 18.07m, won the gold in Montreuil with a wind-assisted 17.29m (+3.5) while Algeria’s Yasser Mohammed Triki, who was fifth in the last Olympics, took the silver with 17.01.

Meanwhile, another triple jumper Karthik Unnikrishnan (personal best 17.10m, 2022) opened his international season with 16.05m that brought him the bronze in the Papaflessia meet, a Continental Tour-Challenger event, at Kalamata in Greece.

Greek Dimitrios Tsiamis (personal best 17.55m) and Armenia’s Levon Aghasyan, who took the gold and silver, were just one centimetre better than Karthik, with both finishing with 16.06m.

