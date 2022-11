Abdul, Tanya break hammer throw records

The West Bengal team of Rezoana Mallick Heena, Tahura Khatun, Aparna Baidya and Kankona Sardar which broke the National under-16 girls medley relay record at the Junior National athletics championships in Guwahati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Uttar Pradesh hammer throwers Abdul Rahaman (under-16 boys) and Tanya Chaudhary (under-20 women) broke the national records in the 37th National junior athletics championships in Guwahati on Sunday.

Kerala sprint hurdler K. Kiran (under-16 boys), Uttarakhand race walker Mansi Negi (under-20 women) and the under-16 girls West Bengal sprint medley relay team also set new National records today.

The results (winners only): Men: Under-20: 1500m: Arjun Waskale (M.P.) 3:50.15s. 110 m hurdles: Muhammed Hanan (Ker) 14.07s. High jump: Aryan Arun Patel (Mah) 2.09m. Discus throw: Zaanbaz Singh (Pun) 52.89m.

Boys: Under-18: 1500m: Sakir (Har) 3:55.22s. 110m hurdles: Nayan Pradip Sarde (Mah) 1428s. Triple jump: Kothuri Pranay (Tel) 14.89m. Pole vault: Kuldeep Kumar (U.P.) 4.80m (MR, OR 4.79). 1000m medley relay: Andhra Pradesh (1:55.94s).

Under-16: 80m hurdles: K. Kiran (Ker) 10.61s (NR, OR 10.81). High jump: M. Ashok Kumar (TN) 1.96m. Hammer: Abdul Rahaman (U.P.) 64.61m (NR, OR 63.38). 5000m race walk: Himanshu Kumar (Utk) 20:51.66s. 1000m medley relay: Maharashtra (1:59.41s).

Women: Under-20: 100m hurdles: Namayi Ruchitha (Tel) 14.71s. Hammer: Tanya Chaudhary (U.P.) 58.30m (NR, OR 57.09). 10,000m race walk: Mansi Negi (Utk) 47:30.94s (NR, OR 47:53.58).

Girls: Under-18: 1500m: Laxita Vinod Sandilea (Guj) 4:44.00s. 100m hurdles: Unnathi Aiyappa (Kar) 13.94s. Triple jump: Divyasri (TN) 12.13m. Hammer throw: Ankita (Har) 54.20m. 1000m medley relay: Maharashtra (2:13.83s).

Under-16: 80m hurdles: G. Bhavana (TN) 12.02s. 1000 medley relay: West Bengal 2:13.05s (NR, OR 2:15.65).