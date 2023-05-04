A silver and personal best time in 800m for Krishan in Japan

May 04, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - FUKUROI:

National champion Krishan Kumar clocked a personal best 1:46.95s as he finished second in the men’s 800m final 3 at the 38th Shizuoka International athletics meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour (Bronze) event, at Fukuroi in Japan on Wednesday.

Three finals were held in the 800m and Krishan finished second overall, behind Japan’s Daiki Nemoto who clocked 1:46.78.

With that time, Daiki moved to the top of the Asian performance list this season and Krishan, from Haryana, is in the second spot.

Maharashtra’s Prakash Balu Gadade, the other Indian in the 800m, finished seventh in final 2 in 1:50.41s.

