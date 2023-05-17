A desperate Annu Rani appeals to the MEA

May 17, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Ranchi

“Please help me... I need to get back to Germany and to Europe for competitions as soon as possible.”

This is National record-holder Annu Rani talking, and the girl who put Indian women’s javelin throw on the world map by entering the finals at the last two World Championships is very desperate.

Rani, who trains under top coach Werner Daniels at Offenburg where men’s World No. 1 Johannes Vetter also trains, is keen to get back to Germany immediately to continue her training and be in top shape for the World Championships in Budapest in August.

She also has to rush and compete in as many quality events as possible to pick up crucial World ranking points that will help her go to Hungary through the world rankings route. And there’s not much time left, the qualification doors for Budapest close on July 30.

But her visa does not allow her to get back to Germany or Europe immediately.

“I have a multiple Schengen visa that allows me to stay a maximum of three months in Germany and then come back to India and stay here for 90 days. Only after that, I can go back to Germany,” said Rani, who returned to India few weeks ago after the expiry of her 90-day period in Germany, in a chat with The Hindu on Wednesday.

“Now, I can go to Germany only after three months That’s not good because my training will be disturbed. So I want a long-term residence permit or a visa that will allow me to stay there till the Paris Olympics. The SAI and the Athletics Federation of India are trying but there has not been any progress so far. I hope the MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) helps me in this.”

Being the current World No. 10, Rani — who opened her season with the Federation Cup gold here on Tuesday — has got invitations to compete in some of the world’s best meets.

“I have an invitation for the Paris Diamond League on June 9. And now, all good competitions are going on in Germany and in Europe. I have no visa; how can I go there?” asked Rani, last year’s Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and the 2019 Asian championship silver medallist (personal best 63.82m) who aims to throw 65m at the Budapest Worlds.