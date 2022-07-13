94-year-old Bhagwani Devi wins gold at World Masters athletics meet

Bhagwani Devi won gold in 100 metres sprint in the senior citizen category. She clocked a timing of 24.74 seconds

World Masters Athletics Championships 2022 gold medallist sprinter, Bhagwani Devi Dagar poses for photos after her arrival at IGI Airport, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi for winning a gold and two other medals in the 2022 World Masters Athletics Championships being held in Finland.

Congratulating Ms. Devi, who hails from Haryana, Mr. Khattar said at the age of 94, she has become a source of inspiration for the whole world.

"This achievement of hers will work to fuel enthusiasm among the youth. Bhagwani Devi has once again proved that age is not a barrier to achieve anything in life," he said, according to an official statement.

The statement said that Bhagwani Devi won gold in 100 metres sprint in the senior citizen category. She clocked a timing of 24.74 seconds.

Three medals

Governor Dattatreya also congratulated Devi on her feat.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Bhagwani Devi, who became an inspiration to the whole world at the age of 94 on winning three medals, including a gold, in the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland.

"This great achievement of yours will create more enthusiasm towards sports among the youth," the Governor said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a tweet, the Union Sports Department said India's 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi has yet again proved that age is no bar.

Bronze in shot put

"She won a gold medal at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a bronze in shot put. Truly commendable effort!," it said.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also congratulated Devi on her feat. "Age is no bar! Very inspiring!," said Thakur in a tweet.