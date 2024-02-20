800 athletes arrive in Gulmarg for Khelo India Winter games

February 20, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Around 800 athletes arrived in Kashmir on Tuesday to participate in the fourth edition of Khelo India Winter Games, as the venue, Gulmarg, received more than three feet of fresh snowfall in the past 48 hours.

An official said the athletes from across the country will participate in events like snowboarding, alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, and ski mountaineering. “The field of play has been set up by the best technical teams. We aim to provide international standards to the players. Snow beaters have been made functional to set the stage for the games,” Nuzhat Gul, secretary, J&K Sports Council, said.

Gulmarg is one of the few destinations in the country deemed fit for winter games. “This is the highest platform for those interested in winter games. Players have to compete and achieve ranks to eventually compete in the bigger sports events like Olympics. Even local players are exposed to level of competition through these events,” Ms. Gul said.

Multi-departments are pooling their resources to ensure that the traffic on the Srinagar-Gulmarg road remains open in the wake of fresh snowfall. Sarmad Hafeez, secretary of the Youth Services and Sports, said the health and safety of the participants and officials will be given utmost priority.

“The games will be a great opportunity for the athletes to experience the facilities and infrastructure at Gulmarg, which has recently hosted several national and international skiing events,” Mr. Hafeez said.

The meteorological department has predicted intermittent rain and snow at many places in J&K in the next 24 hours.

Games in Gulmarg are held at a time when the Kashmir Valley witnessed a prolonged dry spell during the peak winter months of December and January. However, multiple spells of snowfall have come to the rescue of these games this month.