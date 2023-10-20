HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

65th Kerala State schools athletics championships | Palakkad completes a hattrick of triumphs; Bejoy guns down Lijo Mani’s record again

Malappuram’s Ideal walked away with the best school award

October 20, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KUNNAMKULAM

Stan Rayan
Palakkad district won the overall team championship.

Palakkad district won the overall team championship. | Photo Credit: NAJEEB KK

J. Bejoy has been gunning down former national star Lijo Mani’s records one after another. After bettering Mani’s Kerala under-18 800m record at the recent State junior meet in Malappuram, the 17-year-old did it again at the 65th State schools athletics championships here on Friday.

Bejoy broke Mani’s 11-year-old record in the senior boys 800m and in the process improved his personal best by nearly two seconds within the space of some 20 days.

J. Bejoy broke Lijo Mani’s 800m senior boys’ record.

J. Bejoy broke Lijo Mani’s 800m senior boys’ record. | Photo Credit: NAJEEB KK

“I run around 8 to 9km every day. My favourite events are the 800 and 1500m and my goal is to get a medal at the Nationals,” said the youngster whose parents are daily wage workers at Chittur Village in Palakkad.

Bejoy had an easy day in the two-lapper, finishing more than four seconds ahead of the second-placed Muhammed Mashhood to collect his third gold here. He had won the 1500m and 3000m earlier. That also saw him share the individual championship in the senior boys category with Malappuram’s Muhammed Muhassin – who took the long jump, triple jump and high jump golds – and the meet’s top star P. Abiram of Palakkad who won the 200m for his third gold here.

Malappuram’s Mohammed Muhassin won the senior boys’ triple jump gold.

Malappuram’s Mohammed Muhassin won the senior boys’ triple jump gold. | Photo Credit: NAJEEB KK

Palakkad (266 points, 28 golds) won the overall championship to complete a hat-trick of triumphs and also topped the boys’ and girls’ team tables. Malappuram’s Ideal EHSS, Kadakassery (57 points) finished as the best school with Ernakulam’s Mar Basil HSS (Kothamangalam, 46 points) taking the second spot.

The results (winners only):

Boys: Seniors: 200m: P. Abiram (Pkd) 22.03s. 800m: J. Bejoy (Pkd) 1:51.13s MR, OR 1:51.77, Lijo Mani, 2012. Triple jump: Mohammed Muhassin (Mlp) 15.22m. Pole vault: Bibin Sabu (Ekm) 4.30m. Shot put: K.C. Servan (Ksd) 17.58m MR, OR 16.53, Alex Thankachan, 2018. 4x400m relay: Kozhikode (3:22.91).

Juniors: 200m: U. Ayushkrishna (Pkd) 22.89s. 800m: M. Amruth (Pkd) 1:57.06s. Triple jump: M. Dhanush Raj (Knr) 13.57m. Javelin throw: P.K. Vishnu (Wyd) 47.34m. 4X400m relay: Palakkad (3:30.25s).

Sub-juniors: 200m: Arshad Ali (Pkd) 24.77s.

Girls: Seniors: 200m: M. Jyothika (Pkd) 25.92s. 800m: Mayukha Vinod (Koz) 2:15.16s. High jump: Carolina Mathew (Koz) 1.63m. Hammer throw: Ashly Thresia (Alp) 44.80m. 4X400m: Palakkad (4:02.88s).

Kozhikode’s Carolina Mathew won the senior girls’ high jump.

Kozhikode’s Carolina Mathew won the senior girls’ high jump. | Photo Credit: NAJEEB KK

Juniors: 200m: Adithya Aji (Mlp) 26.01s. 800m: Nivedhya Kaladhar (Pkd) 2:20.23s. Hammer throw: Pallavi Santosh (Pkd) 45.52m. 4X400m relay: Kozhikode (4:06.04s).

Sub-juniors: 200m: T.V. Devasree (Knr) 27.86s. High jump: V.B. Abhirami (Knr) 1.44m.

Individual champions: Senior boys: P. Abiram (CFD VHSS, Mathur, Pkd), J. Bejoy (GHSS Chittur, Pkd) & Mohammed Muhassin (Ideal EHSS, Kadakassery, Mlp – all 15 points). Junior boys: M. Amruth (KHS Kumaraputhur, Pkd, 10 pts). Sub-junior boys: Arshad Ali (KHS Kumaraputhura, Pkd, 15 pts).

Senior girls: M. Jyothika (HS Parli, Pkd, 15 pts). Junior girls: Adhithya Aji (Navamukunda HSS, Thirunavaya, Mlp, 13 pts). Sub-junior girls: T.V. Devasree (GVHSS, Knr, 15 pts).

Overall champion district: Palakkad (266 pts).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.