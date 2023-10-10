ADVERTISEMENT

62nd National Open athletics championship to commence on October 11

October 10, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Sports Bureau

The 62nd National Open athletics championship will commence at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Wednesday. The five-day championship, organised by the Karnataka Athletics Association, will see athletes competing from thirty states and institutions like LIC, ONGC and IOC. 

Some of the prominent names expected to compete are 2022 Asian Games 100m hurdles silver medalist Jyothi Yarraji, and Vithya Ramraj, who recently equalled P.T. Usha’s women’s 400m hurdles national record. 2018 Asian Games heptathlon champion Swapna Barman and Karnataka’s javelin throw exponent D.P. Manu will also be seen in action. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US