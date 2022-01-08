15 athletes test positive at SAI centre

BENGALURU

08 January 2022 03:03 IST

At least 15 athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sports Authority of India, South Centre here.

Sources said that as many as seven cases were recorded on Dec. 30 while eight were recorded on Jan. 4, mostly among jumpers and middle and long-distance runners. It is understood that the situation is under control as of now, though more cases cannot be ruled out.

The centre had seen hectic sporting activity in the past month, with the South Zone inter-university men’s hockey championship and the Indian Open national para-athletics both being held.

The campus is also hosting national camps for hockey and athletics, among other disciplines.

On Wednesday, the Sports Authority of India had updated the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all its centres amidst the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.