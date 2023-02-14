HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Akshdeep breaks national record, qualifies for Olympics and Worlds

Women’s champion Priyanka also makes the cut for Budapest and Paris

February 14, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Gold winner Akshdeep Singh, centre, and the other men’s 20km medallists at the National race walking championships in Ranchi on Tuesday..

Gold winner Akshdeep Singh, centre, and the other men’s 20km medallists at the National race walking championships in Ranchi on Tuesday.. | Photo Credit: AFI

The women’s 20km medallists at the National race walking championships in Ranchi on Tuesday. At centre is Priyanka Goswami.

The women’s 20km medallists at the National race walking championships in Ranchi on Tuesday. At centre is Priyanka Goswami. | Photo Credit: AFI

Punjab’s Akshdeep Singh produced a big surprise as he broke the national record and grabbed the men’s 20km gold at the 10th National race walking championships in Ranchi on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Akshdeep’s time, 1.19.55s (previous best 1:26.10), also saw him achieve the qualification standard for this year’s World Championships in Budapest and next year Paris Olympics (entry standard 1:20.10s).

Uttarakhand’s Suraj Panwar, the silver medallist, also bettered the national record but he missed the Worlds and Olympics entry standard by one second. Sandeep Kumar, the national record holder, three-time National champion and last year’s Commonwealth Games 10km bronze medallist, finished seventh (1:23.28).

Uttar Pradesh’s Olympian Priyanka Goswami, the women’s national record holder and Commonwealth Games 10km silver medallist, won the gold comfortably and also qualified for Budapest and Paris while former national record holder Bhawna Jat took the silver with a personal best time.

The results: Men: 20km: 1. Akshdeep Singh (Pun) 1:19.55s NR, OR 1:20:16, Sandeep Kumar, 2021; 2. Suraj Panwar (Utk) 1:20.11 BR; 3. Vikash Singh (Del) 1:21.08.

Under-20 (10km): 1. Aditya Negi (Utk) 41:33ss, 2. Babendra Singh (Utk) 42:17, Himanshu Kumar (Utk) 43:13.

Women: 1. Priyanka Goswami (UP) 1:28.50s, Bhawna Jat (Raj) 1:29:44, 3. Sonal Sukhwal (Raj) 1:31.03.

Under-20 (10km): 1. Mansi Negi (Utk) 49.01s NR, OR 49.28, Reshma Patel, 2021; 2. Aarti (Har) 49.54, 3. Indu (Har) 50.01.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.